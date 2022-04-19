How Air Force Reduces Network Maintenance Worldwide

After years of bases running separate procurements for networking services, the Air Force moved to a standardized approach working with the Affigent and Dell Technologies. The result? Fewer hiccups in services along with the ability to scale support depending on a base’s specific needs.

