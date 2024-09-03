On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
How broad area management informs national security
Learn how defense intel teams monitor vast swaths of Earth and space
How do defense intel teams monitor vast swaths of Earth and space? Broad area management, which is the sensing, recording and monitoring of objects and phenomena over sizable portions of the Earth — or space. The information is crucial to military readiness.

To better understand BAM and its underlying technologies, we talked with:

  • Brad Edmonson, Chief of analysis, U.S. Space Force
  • Andrew Evans, Director of Army’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Task Force
  • Rear Adm. Thomas Henderschedt, Director of intelligence, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
  • Master Gunnery Sgt. Chris Sonnabend, Senior enlisted advisor to the director of intelligence, USINDOPACOM
  • Brock Edwards, Business development director, Planet

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

