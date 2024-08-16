How to embrace transformational AI

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Instances of narrow AI, robotic process automation and big data analytics are well established, but now agencies want to test, adopt and scale newer AI capabilities too.
Our new ebook takes a look beneath the hood at several AI initiatives taking place across government, featuring leaders from the Air Force, the departments Commerce, Education, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs, and also the General Services Administration, National Science Foundation, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and White House.
We also share insights and technology updates from industry experts at Alteryx, Microsoft, Pryon, SAS and VAST Data Federal.
Download the ebook now to inspire your own AI vision!
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.