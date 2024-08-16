How to embrace transformational AI

Instances of narrow AI, robotic process automation and big data analytics are well established, but now agencies want to test, adopt and scale newer AI capabilities too.

Our new ebook takes a look beneath the hood at several AI initiatives taking place across government, featuring leaders from the Air Force, the departments Commerce, Education, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs, and also the General Services Administration, National Science Foundation, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and White House.

We also share insights and technology updates from industry experts at Alteryx, Microsoft, Pryon, SAS and VAST Data Federal.

Download the ebook now to inspire your own AI vision!