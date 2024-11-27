How to expand use of intelligent automation

Want to take outcome-driven advantage of AI and intelligent automation at your agency?

We talk with tech leaders at the Fiscal Service, GAO, the Library of Congress, VA and Maximus to gain insights on how best to drive desired outcomes using artificial intelligence and automation.

Learn from the Fiscal Service’s Caitlin Gehring and Justin Marsico, GAO’s Beth Killoran, the Library of Congress’ Suman Shukla, Maximus’ Gabrielle Rivera, VA’s Tony Boese.

Download the exclusive Federal News Network Expert Edition now!