Identity security: Ensuring access and compliance

Visibility into the who, what, where why, where and how of users accessing federal systems is critical to implementing, managing and maintaining identity security.

In our exclusive e-book, you’ll discover identity security tips and tactics from:

John Baase of the Defense Information Systems Agency

Ryan Galluzzo of the National Institute of Standards and Technology

Kosta Kalpos of Okta

Arun Vemury of the Homeland Security Department

Download our Federal News Network Expert Edition now!