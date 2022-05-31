ITES-SW2 Contract Guide 2022

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Best tech at speed. That’s the ultimate goal that the Army’s Wayne Sok wants for the multiaward technology contracts his team manages. Sok is product lead for the Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions program and its IT e-mart digital storefront.
In this exclusive ebook, we’re offering a deep dive into one of the hottest multi-award contracts on the CHESS roster: the Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2. ITES-SW2 is a 10-year, indefinite...
Best tech at speed. That’s the ultimate goal that the Army’s Wayne Sok wants for the multiaward technology contracts his team manages. Sok is product lead for the Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions program and its IT e-mart digital storefront.
In this exclusive ebook, we’re offering a deep dive into one of the hottest multi-award contracts on the CHESS roster: the Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2. ITES-SW2 is a 10-year, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity vehicle offering software, supporting hardware and services across 14 categories of products. With a ceiling of $13 billion, the IDIQ is open to buyers across the government.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.