Keeping Agencies Secure: The Shift to Zero Trust

Date: June 16, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Description:
What are some of the biggest zero trust trends that agencies have seen over the past year?
During this exclusive webinar, we will explore some of the challenges that organizations have faced in moving toward zero trust and evolving their identity and access management strategies. Agency leaders will discuss their considerations and recommendations for balancing security with customer service for both their citizens and their employees.
Learning objectives:
Zero Trust Trends Across Agencies
The Evolution of Identity and Access Management
