Modern ICAM strategies: Real-time identity management across agencies, partners and at the tactical edge

Accreditation: Training certificate for 1 CPE*

Join us for discussion on modernizing ICAM for secure, connected operations where our guests will explore how agencies are addressing fragmentation, integrating with zero trust and extending access management to the network edge. Learn how modern ICAM approaches are enabling secure data sharing, supporting IT modernization and enhancing user experiences.

Key topics include:

Moving toward a holistic ICAM approach and integrating with zero trust strategies

Ensuring ICAM tools support multi-cloud environments, on-prem apps and edge networks

Overcoming challenges to deploying ICAM at the tactical or network edge

Using modern identity and access management to drive IT modernization and improve user experiences

CPE Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be available after you’ve qualified and e-mailed to registrants the following day. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.