On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Modernizing Cybersecurity at the Defense Department
October 18, 2022
2:00 PM Webinar
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Drew Malloy, technical director for the cyber and analytics directorate at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss how DISA is advancing the zero trust security concept through data analysis. In addition, Gram Slingbaum, federal solutions engineer at CyberArk will provide an industry perspective.
Register Now

Date: October 18, 2022
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

The entire government is moving toward a zero trust security concept. But how can agencies best architect their environments?

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Drew Malloy, technical director for the cyber and analytics directorate at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss how DISA is advancing the zero trust security concept through data analysis. In addition, Gram Slingbaum, federal solutions engineer at CyberArk will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • Thunderdome and Zero Trust
  • What’s after Thunderdome?
  • Industry analysis

Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

Speakers

Gram Slingbaum

Federal Solutions Engineer, CyberArk

Drew Malloy

Technical Director for the Cyber and Analytics Directorate, Defense Information Systems Agency

Justin Doubleday

Reporter, Federal News Network

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.