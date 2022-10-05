Modernizing Cybersecurity at the Defense Department

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: October 18, 2022
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
The entire government is moving toward a zero trust security concept. But how can agencies best architect their environments?
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Drew Malloy, technical director for the cyber and analytics directorate at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss how DISA is advancing the zero trust security concept through data analysis. In addition, Gram Slingbaum, federal solutions engineer at CyberArk will provide an industry perspective.
Learning Objectives:
Gram Slingbaum
Federal Solutions Engineer, CyberArk
Drew Malloy
Technical Director for the Cyber and Analytics Directorate, Defense Information Systems Agency
Justin Doubleday
Reporter, Federal News Network
