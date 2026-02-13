Listen Live
Modernizing Federal SecOps: The AI Advantage for Cyber Resilience

Where does AI deliver the most value in cybersecurity strategy — and where does it introduce new risk?

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Mar 5, 2026 2:00 p.m. ET

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how agencies defend their networks, data and missions. But where does AI deliver the most value in cybersecurity strategy — and where does it introduce new risk?

In this webinar, government and industry leaders will examine how AI is being integrated into defensive cyber operations, from automated threat detection and faster incident response to advanced investigation and analytics. They’ll also discuss the real-world challenges of adopting AI in legacy environments, overcoming data and tooling limitations and ensuring new capabilities are secure, effective and mission-ready.

Learning objectives:

  • The role of AI in cybersecurity
  • How AI factors into cyber incident detection, investigation and response
  • Reskilling the workforce to account for AI

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Please register using the form on this page. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

Federal News Network is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.

Gharun Lacy
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Cyber and Technology Security, Bureau of Diplomatic Security
State Department
Joseph Aguayo
Deputy Chief Information Security Officer
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Ron Ringgold
Field CISO for Public Sector
SentinelOne
Justin Doubleday
Justin Doubleday
Reporter
Federal News Network
