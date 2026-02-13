Modernizing Federal SecOps: The AI Advantage for Cyber Resilience

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how agencies defend their networks, data and missions. But where does AI deliver the most value in cybersecurity strategy — and where does it introduce new risk?

In this webinar, government and industry leaders will examine how AI is being integrated into defensive cyber operations, from automated threat detection and faster incident response to advanced investigation and analytics. They’ll also discuss the real-world challenges of adopting AI in legacy environments, overcoming data and tooling limitations and ensuring new capabilities are secure, effective and mission-ready.

Learning objectives:

The role of AI in cybersecurity

How AI factors into cyber incident detection, investigation and response

Reskilling the workforce to account for AI

