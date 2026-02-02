Modernizing the Mission: Transforming Federal Business Systems

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

As agencies modernize and digitize operations, the convergence of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) is introducing new security, resilience and governance challenges. From enterprise systems to mission-critical infrastructure, leaders must ensure consistent zero trust practices, vendor compliance and collaboration between IT and OT stakeholders to protect increasingly interconnected environments.

During this webinar, government and industry experts will discuss how agencies are addressing IT/OT security and resilience through workforce development, pilot programs and emerging technologies. Panelists will also examine how AI and automation can safely and effectively improve visibility, reduce risk and strengthen the long-term security of both IT and OT environments.

Learning objectives:

Assessing the cybersecurity risk challenges with the convergence of OT and IT

Emerging goals and policies around OT and IT convergence

Addressing workforce challenges around OT and IT security

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

