OSINT Unveiled: Distinguished voices shaping the future of OSINT – Part 1

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
6 speakers
Aug 6, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET
Technology
This is part 1 of a two-part series. Register for part 2 here.
The volume, velocity and complexity of publicly available information (PAI) have outpaced the Intelligence Community’s traditional methods for collecting, verifying and acting on open-source data. From geopolitical disruptions to foreign investment scrutiny, the stakes for smarter, scalable Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) have never been higher.
In this session, leaders across the intelligence and national security community — including former senior officials from the State Department, NGA, ODNI and CIA — weigh in on the structural challenges holding OSINT back and the urgent need for public-private partnerships that modernize how intelligence is derived from commercial and public data.
Why the intelligence community must evolve from collecting to curating and delivering verified open-source insights
Tradecraft and transparency: elevating OSINT from raw data to structured, risk-scored intelligence
Bridging the gap: how public-private partnerships can accelerate timely access to commercial data
Critical use cases: foreign influence detection, supply chain and vendor vetting, sanctions and tariff evasion tracking
Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.