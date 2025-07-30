Listen Live
Trending:

OSINT Unveiled: Distinguished voices shaping the future of OSINT – Part 1

Explore how AI-powered OSINT is reshaping the future of national security—and what tools agencies need to keep up with the pace of global threats.

Register

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Speakers

6 speakers

Date & Time

Aug 6, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET

Webinar

Technology

This is part 1 of a two-part series. Register for part 2 here.

The volume, velocity and complexity of publicly available information (PAI) have outpaced the Intelligence Community’s traditional methods for collecting, verifying and acting on open-source data. From geopolitical disruptions to foreign investment scrutiny, the stakes for smarter, scalable Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) have never been higher.

In this session, leaders across the intelligence and national security community — including former senior officials from the State Department, NGA, ODNI and CIA — weigh in on the structural challenges holding OSINT back and the urgent need for public-private partnerships that modernize how intelligence is derived from commercial and public data.

Key Topics:

  • Why the intelligence community must evolve from collecting to curating and delivering verified open-source insights

  • Tradecraft and transparency: elevating OSINT from raw data to structured, risk-scored intelligence

  • Bridging the gap: how public-private partnerships can accelerate timely access to commercial data

  • Critical use cases: foreign influence detection, supply chain and vendor vetting, sanctions and tariff evasion tracking

Speakers
David Gauthier
David Gauthier
Chief Strategy Officer for GXO, Visiting Fellow at the National Security Institute and Former Director of Commercial Operations at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
Ellen McCarthy
Ellen McCarthy
CEO of the Trust in Media Cooperative, Former Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Intelligence and Research
Chip Usher
Chip Usher
Senior Director for Intelligence at the Special Competitive Studies Project, Former CIA Executive
Eliot Jardines
Founder and Director of the OSINT Foundation, Former Assistant Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Open Source
Ari Tuchman
Ari Tuchman
CEO and Co-Founder
Quantifind
Justin Doubleday
Justin Doubleday
Reporter
Federal News Network
Sponsors

Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.