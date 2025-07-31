Listen Live
OSINT Unveiled: Distinguished voices shaping the future of OSINT – Part 2

Hear insights from inside the intelligence community and private sector on building OSINT that’s transparent, cost-aware and designed to meet evolving national security demands.

This is part 2 of a two-part series. Register for part 1 here

As AI becomes an integral part of modern intelligence workflows, the OSINT community faces new challenges around source transparency, policy friction and practical acquisition. How can we preserve foundational intelligence tradecraft—like explainability—while keeping pace with commercial innovation and the real costs of data?

In this follow-up to our conversation on modernizing open-source intelligence, we reconvene national security leaders to explore the path forward for mission-driven AI integration.

Key Topics:

  • Adapting source and method transparency to modern AI capabilities—without requiring the IC to reinvent foundational AI models

  • Why cleaning, tagging and structuring data for insight—not just raw ingestion—is essential (and expensive)

  • Rethinking acquisition and engagement models to enable iterative, value-generating dialogue with private sector partners

  • Why the demand for all-source intelligence should remain the anchor, even as the IC expands its data and toolsets

David Gauthier
Chief Strategy Officer for GXO, Visiting Fellow at the National Security Institute and Former Director of Commercial Operations at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
Ellen McCarthy
CEO of the Trust in Media Cooperative, Former Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Intelligence and Research
Chip Usher
Senior Director for Intelligence at the Special Competitive Studies Project, Former CIA Executive
Eliot Jardines
Founder and Director of the OSINT Foundation, Former Assistant Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Open Source
Becky Fair
Senior Vice President of Information Advantage
Two Six Technologies
