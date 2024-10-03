OSINT unveiled: The technology behind the intelligence

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Join us Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. ET for a webinar on the Army’s Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) strategy, where we’ll explore how the Army is leveraging OSINT to strengthen its intelligence capabilities.
Reporter Justin Doubleday and his guest, Dennis Eger, senior open source intelligence advisor at the Army will discuss the progress made since the strategy’s launch, the evolving role of OSINT professionals and the challenges of addressing misinformation and disinformation in this critical space. McDaniel Wicker, senior vice president, U.S. Government at Babel Street and Johnmichael O’Hare, business development director at PenLink will provide and industry perspective.
Key topics include:
