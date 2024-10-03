On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
OSINT unveiled: The technology behind the intelligence
October 15, 2024
How is the Army leveraging OSINT to strengthen its intelligence capabilities?
Join us Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. ET for a webinar on the Army’s Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) strategy, where we’ll explore how the Army is leveraging OSINT to strengthen its intelligence capabilities.

Reporter Justin Doubleday and his guest, Dennis Eger, senior open source intelligence advisor at the Army will discuss the progress made since the strategy’s launch, the evolving role of OSINT professionals and the challenges of addressing misinformation and disinformation in this critical space. McDaniel Wicker, senior vice president, U.S. Government at Babel Street and Johnmichael O’Hare, business development director at PenLink will provide and industry perspective.

Key topics include:

  • The key tenets of the Army’s OSINT strategy
  • Progress made in the year since implementation
  • Professionalizing the OSINT force and integrating teams into major formations
  • Key skills required for Army OSINT professionals
  • Addressing misinformation and disinformation in the OSINT space
  • Collaborating with other military services and intelligence community partners on OSINT

Speakers

Dennis Eger

Senior Open Source Intelligence Advisor

Army

McDaniel Wicker

Senior Vice President, U.S. Government

Babel Street

Johnmichael O'Hare

Business Development Director

PenLink

Justin Doubleday

Reporter

Federal News Network

Sponsors

     

