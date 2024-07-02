On Air: Panel Discussions
Paying down the cyber skills debt
July 16, 2024
2:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
How is the State Department strengthening the cybersecurity workforce?
Are you keeping up with the needs of the cybersecurity workforce?

Join host Tom Temin and his guest, Ray Romano, deputy assistant director for Cyber Threat and Investigations at the State Department as they discuss innovative strategies for expanding and improving the cyber workforce. In addition, Sarah Cleveland, senior strategic advisor at ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • The cyber workforce at the State Department
  • The State Department AI strategy in cyber operations
  • Industry analysis

Speakers

Ray Romano State Department

Ray Romano

Deputy Assistant Director for Cyber Threat and Investigations

State Department

Sarah Cleveland of ExtraHop

Sarah Cleveland

Senior Strategic Advisor

ExtraHop

Tom Temin

Tom Temin

Host, Federal Drive

Federal News Network

