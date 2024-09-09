On Air: The Space Hour with Eric White
Trending:
Listen Live
Powering the future: AI innovations in nuclear operations
September 17, 2024
2:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
How is AI being implemented at the Argonne National Laboratory?
Register Now

AI technology, and it’s implementation, continues to evolve rapidly. Join host Tom Temin and his guests, Rick Vilim, department manager of Plant Analysis, Control and Sensors at the Argonne National Laboratory as they discuss automation and AI. In addition, Sam O’Daniel, president and CEO at TVAR Solutions and JP Marcelino, federal alliances manager for AI/ML and digital twin in the Federal Strategic Program at Dell Technologies will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • Argonne National Laboratory mission and overview
  • Automation trends
  • Industry analysis

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.

Speakers

Rick Vilim

Rick Vilim

Department Manager of Plant Analysis, Control & Sensors

Argonne National Laboratory

Sam O'Daniel

Sam O'Daniel

President and CEO

TVAR Solutions

JP Marcelino

Federal Alliances Manager for AI/ML and Digital Twin, Federal Strategic Program

Dell Technologies

Tom Temin

Tom Temin

Host, Federal Drive

Federal News Network

Sponsors

     

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.