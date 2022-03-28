On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Preparing for Large-Scale Events

March 28, 2022 11:55 am
Date: April 5, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description
How can technology play a role in helping organizations prepare for large-scale events?

During this exclusive webinar, public sector leaders will discuss their considerations, challenges and strategy when planning technology initiatives and security around large-scale events.

Learning objectives:

  • Considerations for Planning for Large-Scale Events
  • Evaluating Data for Event Strategies
  • Utilizing Mobile Alerts and Technology

Featured speakers

  • Christopher Paolino

    Vice President, Strategy and Operational Performance, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

  • Chief Benjamine "Carry" Huffman

    Acting Chief Operating Officer, Customs and Border Protection

  • Christopher Rodriguez

    Director, D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency

  • Jay Humphlett

    Executive Vice President, Public Sector, Dataminr

