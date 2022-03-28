Preparing for Large-Scale Events

Date: April 5, 2022 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Description
How can technology play a role in helping organizations prepare for large-scale events?
During this exclusive webinar, public sector leaders will discuss their considerations, challenges and strategy when planning technology initiatives and security around large-scale events.
Learning objectives:
Considerations for Planning for Large-Scale Events
Evaluating Data for Event Strategies
Utilizing Mobile Alerts and Technology
This program is sponsored by
Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.