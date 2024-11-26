Listen Live
Revolutionizing HR and payroll: Strategies for a modern workforce

Learn how agencies are innovating their payroll services to meet evolving needs

Speakers

5 speakers

Date & Time

Dec 4, 2024 2:00 p.m. ET

Webinar

Technology

Accreditation: Training certificate for 1 CPE*

Join us for a discussion where guests will explore strategies to enhance payroll systems and leverage data for better decision-making. Our panel of experts will also discuss how emerging technologies like AI and automation are reshaping payroll services and how agencies are ensuring user satisfaction and mitigating risks.

Key topics include:

  • Addressing challenges in payroll services, including technology, data, and workforce needs
  • Leveraging data from payroll systems to inform workforce and budget decisions
  • Using AI and automation to streamline payroll services and administrative tasks
  • Mitigating risks and driving satisfaction in payroll service improvements

 

CPE Information
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Speakers
Kathy Van Hoesen
Director, Finance Standards and Customer Services
Defense Finance and Accounting Service
Julie Bednar
Associate Director for the Human Resources Directory
Interior Business Center
Bisa Cunningham
Deputy Assistant Administrator for HR Management
Federal Aviation Administration
Cristina Goldt
General Manager, Workforce & Pay, Office of the CHRO
Workday
Jason Miller
Executive Editor
Federal News Network
