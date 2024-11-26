Revolutionizing HR and payroll: Strategies for a modern workforce

Accreditation: Training certificate for 1 CPE*

Join us for a discussion where guests will explore strategies to enhance payroll systems and leverage data for better decision-making. Our panel of experts will also discuss how emerging technologies like AI and automation are reshaping payroll services and how agencies are ensuring user satisfaction and mitigating risks.

Key topics include:

Addressing challenges in payroll services, including technology, data, and workforce needs

Leveraging data from payroll systems to inform workforce and budget decisions

Using AI and automation to streamline payroll services and administrative tasks

Mitigating risks and driving satisfaction in payroll service improvements

CPE Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.