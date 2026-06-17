Securing the states, a CISO series: North Carolina edition

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Learn how states can stay cyber secure.
3 speakers
Jul 8, 2026
2:00 p.m. ET
Technology
Join Federal News Network Executive Editor and Ask the CIO Host Jason Miller for an exclusive conversation with the Bernice Russell-Bond, the chief information security officer of the state of North Carolina as they discuss the state’s five-year cybersecurity strategy and the six goals they are focusing on. Maria Thompson, a principal strategist for public sector at Wiz, will provide a holistic industry perspective.
Learning objectives:
Register to reserve your virtual seat!
Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.