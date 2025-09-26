Securing Tomorrow’s Infrastructure: AI, Strategy, and Collaboration

Due to the government shutdown, this webinar is no longer eligible for CPE credit.

Federal agencies are navigating an increasingly complex IT environment—balancing modernization, security, and mission delivery. With threats evolving and demands for efficiency growing, how can leaders secure and strengthen their infrastructure today while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow?

Join us for this timely webinar as government and industry experts discuss how agencies can leverage AI, expand data center capacity, modernize cybersecurity, and foster collaboration across networks. Hear practical strategies that directly impact agency funding, workforce, and mission effectiveness.

Key Discussion Topics