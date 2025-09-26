Listen Live
Securing Tomorrow’s Infrastructure: AI, Strategy, and Collaboration

Oct 8, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET

Due to the government shutdown, this webinar is no longer eligible for CPE credit.

Federal agencies are navigating an increasingly complex IT environment—balancing modernization, security, and mission delivery. With threats evolving and demands for efficiency growing, how can leaders secure and strengthen their infrastructure today while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow?

Join us for this timely webinar as government and industry experts discuss how agencies can leverage AI, expand data center capacity, modernize cybersecurity, and foster collaboration across networks. Hear practical strategies that directly impact agency funding, workforce, and mission effectiveness.

Key Discussion Topics

  • The current IT landscape: infrastructure threats and challenges

  • The future of IT infrastructure: AI applications, data center capacity, cybersecurity, and network collaboration

  • Practical strategies and best practices to modernize infrastructure securely

  • Impacts on agency funding, staff readiness, and mission outcomes

Speakers
Kurt Steege
Chief Technology Officer
ThunderCat Technology
Landon Shaw
Senior Enterprise Architect
U.S. Courts
Erik Erichsen
Head of Enterprise Architecture
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Terry Gerton
Terry Gerton
Host
The Federal Drive
