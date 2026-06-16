Speed to mission: How government can build faster, flexible cloud foundations

For federal IT leaders, the question now is: How can they reimagine technology so their agencies can move faster?

Speed to mission is reshaping cloud strategy and driving agencies toward flexible, product-centric infrastructures that deliver real-time outcomes.

At the Transportation Department, that shift includes SASE-based networking to cut latency and streamline delivery. “We’re building capabilities that are future-proofed,” said DOT’s Travis Thomas.

The focus is not cloud versus on-premise compute. It’s flexibility, reduced technical debt and faster alignment to mission needs.

As Nutanix’s Brian Bordelon put it: “You want the ability to say, ‘My mission has changed, or my budget has shrunk. …’ That’s what’s important, having that flexibility and the agility to be able to scale up or down, or just change course.”

Modern infrastructure — built for speed, scale and choice — is now a mission requirement.

Discover how the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Defense Information Systems Agency, DOT and Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security Flexibility are successfully taking aim at that requirement.

Download our new executive briefing now!