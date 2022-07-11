Date: July 21, 2022

Date: July 21, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

How is the Department of Navy optimizing on the connection between zero trust and DevSecOps?

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will explore how to navigate the common trends, successes, challenges, and pitfalls of implementing a zero trust architecture with Tony Plater, the chief information security officer of the Department of Navy. Additionally, Invicti’s Ted Rutsch will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

Department of Navy’s Zero Trust Architecture

Flank Speed Transition Overview

DevSecOps at DON

The Cyber Ready Program

Zero Trust Trends

The Zero Trust and SevSecOps Connection

