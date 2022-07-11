On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The connection between zero trust and DevSecOps

July 11, 2022
Date: July 21, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description

How is the Department of Navy optimizing on the connection between zero trust and DevSecOps?

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will explore how to navigate the common trends, successes, challenges, and pitfalls of implementing a zero trust architecture with Tony Plater, the chief information security officer of the Department of Navy.  Additionally, Invicti’s Ted Rutsch will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • Department of Navy’s Zero Trust Architecture
  • Flank Speed Transition Overview
  • DevSecOps at DON
  • The Cyber Ready Program
  • Zero Trust Trends
  • The Zero Trust and SevSecOps Connection

  • Tony Plater

    Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Navy

  • Ted Rutsch

    Federal Sales Manager, Invicti Security

  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

Top Stories