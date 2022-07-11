Date: July 21, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
Description
How is the Department of Navy optimizing on the connection between zero trust and DevSecOps?
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will explore how to navigate the common trends, successes, challenges, and pitfalls of implementing a zero trust architecture with Tony Plater, the chief information security officer of the Department of Navy. Additionally, Invicti’s Ted Rutsch will provide an industry perspective.
Learning Objectives:
Department of Navy’s Zero Trust Architecture
Flank Speed Transition Overview
DevSecOps at DON
The Cyber Ready Program
Zero Trust Trends
The Zero Trust and SevSecOps Connection
