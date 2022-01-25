The Federal Executive Forum’s Cybersecurity Strategies/Defense & Homeland
Date: February 1, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
Description
The dramatic change in workforce and service delivery has posed unique challenges to keep our nation secure. How are defense and homeland agencies training their workforce to accommodate evolving technologies?
During this webinar, you will learn how top defense and homeland IT security officials from the U.S. Army Cyber Command and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are implementing strategies and initiatives around cybersecurity.
The following experts will explore cybersecurity strategies, best practices and what it means to you:
Ron Pontius, Deputy to the Commander, U.S. Army Cyber Command
Robert Costello, Chief Information Officer, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Mark Sincevich, Federal Director, Illumio
Jim Richberg, Field CISO, Public Sector, Fortinet
David Cerjan, Managing Director, National Security Group, Verizon
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
