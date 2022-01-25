On Air: Federal Insights
The Federal Executive Forum’s Cybersecurity Strategies/Defense & Homeland

January 25, 2022 9:31 am
Date: February 1, 2022
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description
The dramatic change in workforce and service delivery has posed unique challenges to keep our nation secure. How are defense and homeland agencies training their workforce to accommodate evolving technologies?

During this webinar, you will learn how top defense and homeland IT security officials from the U.S. Army Cyber Command and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are implementing strategies and initiatives around cybersecurity.

The following experts will explore cybersecurity strategies, best practices and what it means to you:

  • Ron Pontius, Deputy to the Commander, U.S. Army Cyber Command
  • Robert Costello, Chief Information Officer, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
  • Mark Sincevich, Federal Director, Illumio
  • Jim Richberg, Field CISO, Public Sector, Fortinet
  • David Cerjan, Managing Director, National Security Group, Verizon
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

 

