The Next Era: Cybersecurity, workforce and the future of digital services

As agencies accelerate their digital transformation efforts, the need to deliver seamless, secure and user-friendly services has never been more urgent. From implementing zero trust to enhancing the customer experience, federal leaders are navigating complex decisions around modernization, workforce priorities and cybersecurity readiness.

In this timely conversation, government and industry leaders will share lessons learned, strategic priorities and what’s next on the road to modern, secure public services.

Learning Objectives:

How agencies are digitizing services and improving access across channels

How agencies are identifying opportunities to streamline cybersecurity processes

Strategies for maintaining security without compromising the customer experience

How leaders are prioritizing talent to support long-term modernization goals

The evolving roadmap for secure, digital-first government services

