Transforming Veteran Services: Scaling personalized digital experiences across government

Explore strategies to translate digital engagement data into mission outcomes, institutionalize CX best practices like the CX Cookbook and keep the veteran voice at the center of service design.

Aug 19, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET

Veteran-serving agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs face a complex challenge: deliver deeply personal and effective services at massive scale.

In this conversation, guests will explore how digital engagement, feedback loops and a CX-first mindset are helping veterans access the services they need — from mental health care to housing and benefits — with more consistency, clarity and ease.

Featured topics:

  • Scaling personalized service at VA’s size
  • Turning engagement data into mission impact
  • Feedback loops, knowledge sharing and the future of CX
photo credit: VA
Barbara Morton
Deputy Chief Veterans Experience Officer
Department of Veterans Affairs
Angy Peterson
Vice President, Experience Services
Granicus
Jory Heckman
Reporter
Federal News Network
