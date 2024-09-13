Unleashing data insights to drive government innovation

For our new ebook, we talk with data experts from the Army, Army Corps of Engineers, Homeland Security and Neo4j to discover initiatives and research they’re undertaking to squeeze the most insights possible out of data to drive results:

David Markowitz, chief data and analytics officer, Army

Alexandria Phounsavath, director of the Data Analytics Technology Center, DHS

Cody Salter, research mechanical engineer, Army Corps of Engineers

LaKenya Walker, computer scientist, Army Corps of Engineers

John Bender, regional vice president for U.S. federal, Neo4j

Get this exclusive Federal News Network Expert Edition now!