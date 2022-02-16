Updating DoD’s military health IT systems

Date: February 24, 2022 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Description
During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off.
Ravi Bahti, head of solution engineering for DoD and aerospace at MuleSoft, Jennifer Luong, strategic security architect at MuleSoft, and Michael Parker, vice president and business development executive at Salesforce, will provide industry perspective on the Defense Department’s efforts to transform and improve its healthcare IT.
Learning objectives:
Defense Health Agency Overview
Cybersecurity at the Defense Health Agency
Key Transformational Challenges for DoD
API Integration into Systems
This program is sponsored by
Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Comments