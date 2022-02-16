On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Updating DoD’s military health IT systems

February 16, 2022 2:08 pm
Date: February 24, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description
During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off.

Ravi Bahti, head of solution engineering for DoD and aerospace at MuleSoft, Jennifer Luong, strategic security architect at MuleSoft, and Michael Parker, vice president and business development executive at Salesforce, will provide industry perspective on the Defense Department’s efforts to transform and improve its healthcare IT.

Learning objectives:

  • Defense Health Agency Overview
  • Cybersecurity at the Defense Health Agency
  • Key Transformational Challenges for DoD
  • API Integration into Systems

