Updating DoD’s military health IT systems

Date: February 24, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off.

Ravi Bahti, head of solution engineering for DoD and aerospace at MuleSoft, Jennifer Luong, strategic security architect at MuleSoft, and Michael Parker, vice president and business development executive at Salesforce, will provide industry perspective on the Defense Department’s efforts to transform and improve its healthcare IT.

Learning objectives:

Defense Health Agency Overview

Cybersecurity at the Defense Health Agency

Key Transformational Challenges for DoD

API Integration into Systems

