HR Modernization Best Practices

Description
Federal agencies are at different stages of their HR modernization journeys, but in many ways, their challenges are quite similar.
They’re juggling several moving parts and multiple modernization efforts – all in an effort to bring the tools that their employees use to process everyday HR transactions into the 21st century.
In this exclusive webinar, executives from the Federal Reserve System, U.S. Agency for International Development, Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Department of State and Workday will discuss best practices for modernizing human capital systems.
Learning objectives:
The intersection of IT and HR
Modernization strategies for HR
Change management
