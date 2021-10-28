HR Modernization Best Practices

Date: November 4, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Description

Federal agencies are at different stages of their HR modernization journeys, but in many ways, their challenges are quite similar.

They’re juggling several moving parts and multiple modernization efforts – all in an effort to bring the tools that their employees use to process everyday HR transactions into the 21st century.

In this exclusive webinar, executives from the Federal Reserve System, U.S. Agency for International Development, Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Department of State and Workday will discuss best practices for modernizing human capital systems.

Learning objectives:

The intersection of IT and HR

Modernization strategies for HR

Change management

