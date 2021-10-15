Modernizing ERM in Federal Agencies

Date: October 21, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

It’s been five years since the Office of Management and Budget mandated agencies establish a more holistic enterprise risk management focus. As it updated Circular A-123 in 2016, OMB introduced a governmentwide risk management program in an attempt to formalize this approach across the government.

A survey by Federal News Network of six agencies found that there was no one-size fits all approach to governance. But each of the agencies who responded, which included the IRS, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Bureau of Fiscal Service, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Education Department’s Office of Federal Student Aid, highlighted the importance of applying cross-agency governance to improve their enterprise risk management.

During this webinar Dan Zitting, the CEO of Galvanize, will discuss how making better use of data and technology can help federal agencies more rapidly allow decision makers address and mitigate risks.

Join moderator Jason Miller and Zitting as they discuss:

Data and risk management

Resilience and the CFPB

Risk management priorities

Tools for a successful ERM program

