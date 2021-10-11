On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Federal Executive Forum's Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Government 2021

October 11, 2021 4:14 pm
Date: October 19, 2021
Date: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Machine learning and artificial intelligence technology is very fast-moving, but becoming very important in helping agencies with their people, processes and technology. How are agencies utilizing this technology and what benefits do they see?

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, Labor Department, Department of the Navy and the Office of the Secretary of Defense are implementing strategies and initiatives around machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The following experts will explore what the future of machine learning and AI in government means to you:

  • Gregory Allen, Director of Strategy & Policy, DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center
  • Sanjay Koyani, Chief Technology Officer, Department of Labor
  • Brett Vaughan, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Department of the Navy
  • Erica Thomas, DoD Comptroller, Intelligent Automation Program Manager, Office of the Secretary of Defense
  • Jim Richberg, Field Chief Information Security Officer, Public Sector, Fortinet
  • Henry Sowell, Chief Information Officer, Cloudera Government Solutions
  • Bob Osborn, Chief Technology Officer, Global Government, ServiceNow
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

