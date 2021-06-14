Profiles in Excellence: Chief Technology Officers on Emerging Technologies and Innovation in Government
June 14, 20214:24 pm
Date: On Demand Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
For the first time, the Federal Executive Forum explores emerging technologies in government directly with the technology executives making innovation happen.
During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of the chief technology officers from the Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security, Small Business Administration and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and learn how technology in government continues to evolve.
The following chief technology officers will explore the facets of emerging technologies and innovation in government:
Ron Bewtra, Chief Technology Officer, Department of Justice
Brian Campo, Acting Chief Technology Officer, Department of Homeland Security
Sanjay Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Small Business Administration
Robert Brown, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
Gary Hix, Chief Technology Officer, Hitachi Vantara Federal
Kaladhar Voruganti, Senior Fellow and Vice President, Office of Chief Technology Officer, Equinix
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
