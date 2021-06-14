Profiles in Excellence: Chief Technology Officers on Emerging Technologies and Innovation in Government

Date: On Demand

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

For the first time, the Federal Executive Forum explores emerging technologies in government directly with the technology executives making innovation happen.

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of the chief technology officers from the Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security, Small Business Administration and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and learn how technology in government continues to evolve.

The following chief technology officers will explore the facets of emerging technologies and innovation in government:

Ron Bewtra , Chief Technology Officer, Department of Justice

, Chief Technology Officer, Department of Justice Brian Campo , Acting Chief Technology Officer, Department of Homeland Security

, Acting Chief Technology Officer, Department of Homeland Security Sanjay Gupta , Chief Technology Officer, Small Business Administration

, Chief Technology Officer, Small Business Administration Robert Brown , Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Jonathan Alboum , Chief Technology Officer, Federal, ServiceNow

, Chief Technology Officer, Federal, ServiceNow Gary Hix , Chief Technology Officer, Hitachi Vantara Federal

, Chief Technology Officer, Hitachi Vantara Federal Kaladhar Voruganti , Senior Fellow and Vice President, Office of Chief Technology Officer, Equinix

, Senior Fellow and Vice President, Office of Chief Technology Officer, Equinix Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 274-4830.

How to access the content: Please note, you may need to re-enter your registration information if you previously registered for this webinar and returned to page after clearing your cookies or using a private browser.