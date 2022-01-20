Securing the Government’s Digital Supply Chains

Date: January 27, 2022 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Description
Many people think of cybersecurity as threats coming from the outside, but with the government relying on private companies to provide hardware and software, the very tools that agencies use could be a threat within themselves.
During this exclusive webinar, Stephan Mitchev, director off the Office of Application Engineering and Development and acting chief technology officer at the Patent Office, will discuss how the Patent Office is taking a closer look at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns.
Learning objectives:
Automation at USPTO
The Cybersecurity Workforce This program is sponsored by
