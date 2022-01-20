On Air: Ask the CIO
Securing the Government’s Digital Supply Chains

January 20, 2022 10:20 am
< a min read
      

Date: January 27, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description
Many people think of cybersecurity as threats coming from the outside, but with the government relying on private companies to provide hardware and software, the very tools that agencies use could be a threat within themselves.

During this exclusive webinar, Stephan Mitchev, director off the Office of Application Engineering and Development and acting chief technology officer at the Patent Office, will discuss how the Patent Office is taking a closer look at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns.

Learning objectives:

  • Automation at USPTO
  • The Cybersecurity Workforce
    This program is sponsored by 

Featured speakers

  • Stephan Mitchev

    Director, Office of Application Engineering and Development and Acting CTO, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office 

  • Scott Maucione

    Reporter, Federal News Network

