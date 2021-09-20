The Federal Executive Forum’s Healthcare IT in Government 2021
September 20, 20214:02 pm
1 min read
Date: September 28, 2021 Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
Description
For over a year, the convergence of a global health pandemic that has kept people separated has put the spotlight on the important work of health IT. How are agencies working to improve the delivery of healthcare IT and healthcare IT services?
During this webinar, you will learn how top government healthcare IT executives from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Healthcare Management Systems and the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization are delivering healthcare IT services.
The following experts will explore what the future of healthcare IT in government means to you:
Ryan Argentieri, Deputy Director, Office of Technology, Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT
Neil Evans, MD, Acting Chief Information Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs and Chief Officer, Office of Connected Care, Veterans Health Administration
Bill Tinston, Director, Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization
Holly Joers, Program Executive Officer, Defense Healthcare Management Systems
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
How to access the content: Please note, you may need to re-enter your registration information if you previously registered for this webinar and returned to page after clearing your cookies or using a private browser.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Comments