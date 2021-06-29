On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Insights

Strategic Guidance Survey: Reskilling, Training and Retention

June 29, 2021 11:22 am
< a min read
      

Maybe no other part of the federal government has seen more change over the last 10 years, let alone the last 12 months, than the people.

The roles and responsibilities of most federal employees today are that of knowledge workers where data and technology are driving their day-to-day, month-to-month challenges and opportunities.

Federal News Network surveyed six agencies and one large government contractor about the continued development of their human resources programs.

Register to read the full analysis and download the complete survey results.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Analysis Federal Insights Management

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent