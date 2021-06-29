Strategic Guidance Survey: Reskilling, Training and Retention
June 29, 202111:22 am
< a min read
Maybe no other part of the federal government has seen more change over the last 10 years, let alone the last 12 months, than the people.
The roles and responsibilities of most federal employees today are that of knowledge workers where data and technology are driving their day-to-day, month-to-month challenges and opportunities.
Federal News Network surveyed six agencies and one large government contractor about the continued development of their human resources programs.
Register to read the full analysis and download the complete survey results.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Comments