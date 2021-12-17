The Evolution of ICAM Strategy in a Hybrid World

Date: January 5, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

Agencies have spent the last two decades trying to solve the identity and access management challenge.

But the future of identity and access management includes no longer relying on authentication methods that solely use VPN technology. They must include newer approaches to authentication and validation that rely on cloud and other technologies.

During this exclusive webinar, technology executives will discuss modernizing identity and access management as part of a zero trust journey while improving citizen services and mission effectiveness.

Learning objectives:

The Evolution of ICAM Strategy

Zero Trust and ICAM Strategy

Balancing ICAM with a Broad Base of Customers

