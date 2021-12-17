On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Evolution of ICAM Strategy in a Hybrid World

December 17, 2021 3:39 pm
1 min read
      

Date: January 5, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description
Agencies have spent the last two decades trying to solve the identity and access management challenge.

But the future of identity and access management includes no longer relying on authentication methods that solely use VPN technology. They must include newer approaches to authentication and validation that rely on cloud and other technologies.

During this exclusive webinar, technology executives will discuss modernizing identity and access management as part of a zero trust journey while improving citizen services and mission effectiveness.

Learning objectives:

  • The Evolution of ICAM Strategy
  • Zero Trust and ICAM Strategy
  • Balancing ICAM with a Broad Base of Customers

Complimentary Registration
Additional Information
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

Panel of experts

  • Ken Calabrese

    Program Manager, ICAM Program, Office of the Chief Information Officer, Department of Energy

  • André Mendes

    Chief Information Officer, Department of Commerce

  • Jeremy Grant

    Managing Director, Technology Business Strategy, Venable

  • Sean McIntyre

    Director of Solution Delivery, Office of the Chief Information Officer, Federal Aviation Administration

  • Aubrey Turner

    Executive Advisor, Ping Identity

