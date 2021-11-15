On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Executive Forum

The Federal Executive Forum’s Defense and Homeland Cloud Computing in Government

November 15, 2021 4:56 pm
1 min read
      

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2021
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description

Agencies affiliated with the Defense and Homeland Security departments are focused on the mission of protecting the United States. But how are these agencies utilizing cloud computing programs for this initiative?

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the U.S. Army, Defense Information Systems Agency and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are implementing strategies and initiatives around cloud computing.

The following experts will explore what the future of cloud computing in government means to you:

  • Paul Puckett, Director, Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, U.S. Army
  • John Hale, Chief of Product Implementation, Hosting and Compute Center, Defense Information Systems Agency
  • Richard Clark, Chief Technology Officer, Immigration & Customs Enforcement
  • Stephen Moon, Principal Data Platform Architect, Office of the Field CTO, Snowflake
  • Aaron Kinworthy, Area Vice President, Federal, ServiceNow
  • Matthew Chiodi, Chief Security Officer, Public Cloud, Palo Alto Networks
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

How to access the content: Please note, you may need to re-enter your registration information if you previously registered for this webinar and returned to page after clearing your cookies or using a private browser.

 

 

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Aaron Kinworthy Cloud computing Cloud Computing Federal Executive Forum Federal Executive Forum Federal Insights John Hale Luke McCormack Matthew Chiodi Paul Puckett Radio Interviews Richard Clark Roundtables Stephen Moon Technology Trezza Media Group

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn