The Federal Executive Forum’s Defense and Homeland Cloud Computing in Government

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2021 Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
Description
Agencies affiliated with the Defense and Homeland Security departments are focused on the mission of protecting the United States. But how are these agencies utilizing cloud computing programs for this initiative?
During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the U.S. Army, Defense Information Systems Agency and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are implementing strategies and initiatives around cloud computing.
The following experts will explore what the future of cloud computing in government means to you:
Paul Puckett, Director, Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, U.S. Army
John Hale, Chief of Product Implementation, Hosting and Compute Center, Defense Information Systems Agency
Richard Clark, Chief Technology Officer, Immigration & Customs Enforcement
Stephen Moon, Principal Data Platform Architect, Office of the Field CTO, Snowflake
Matthew Chiodi, Chief Security Officer, Public Cloud, Palo Alto Networks
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.
