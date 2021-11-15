The Federal Executive Forum’s Defense and Homeland Cloud Computing in Government

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

Agencies affiliated with the Defense and Homeland Security departments are focused on the mission of protecting the United States. But how are these agencies utilizing cloud computing programs for this initiative?

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the U.S. Army, Defense Information Systems Agency and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are implementing strategies and initiatives around cloud computing.

The following experts will explore what the future of cloud computing in government means to you:

Paul Puckett, Director, Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, U.S. Army

John Hale, Chief of Product Implementation, Hosting and Compute Center, Defense Information Systems Agency

Richard Clark, Chief Technology Officer, Immigration & Customs Enforcement

Stephen Moon, Principal Data Platform Architect, Office of the Field CTO, Snowflake

Aaron Kinworthy, Area Vice President, Federal, ServiceNow

Matthew Chiodi, Chief Security Officer, Public Cloud, Palo Alto Networks

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

How to access the content: Please note, you may need to re-enter your registration information if you previously registered for this webinar and returned to page after clearing your cookies or using a private browser.