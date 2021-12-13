The Federal Executive Forum’s Profiles in Excellence CIO Achievements

Date: December 21, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

Remote and hybrid work have been a catalyst for the private and public sectors to prioritize IT strategy this year. During this webinar, top government technology executives and industry experts will reflect on their 2021 accomplishments along with the people and technology that made these programs so successful.

The following experts will explore top federal IT success stories, best practices and what it means to you:

Raj Iyer, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army

Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army Sanjeev “Sonny” Bhagowalia , Assistant Commissioner and Chief Information Officer, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

, Assistant Commissioner and Chief Information Officer, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Keith Jones , Chief Information Officer, Department of State

, Chief Information Officer, Department of State Kevin Cox , Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Justice

, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Justice J onathan Alboum , Federal Chief Technology Officer, ServiceNow

, Federal Chief Technology Officer, ServiceNow Nick Psaki , Principal Technology Strategist, Pure Storage

, Principal Technology Strategist, Pure Storage Chris Perry , Technology Strategist, CTO Office, BMC Software

, Technology Strategist, CTO Office, BMC Software Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.