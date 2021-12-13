The Federal Executive Forum’s Profiles in Excellence CIO Achievements

Date: December 21, 2021 Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
Description
Remote and hybrid work have been a catalyst for the private and public sectors to prioritize IT strategy this year. During this webinar, top government technology executives and industry experts will reflect on their 2021 accomplishments along with the people and technology that made these programs so successful.
The following experts will explore top federal IT success stories, best practices and what it means to you:
Raj Iyer, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army
Sanjeev “Sonny” Bhagowalia, Assistant Commissioner and Chief Information Officer, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Keith Jones, Chief Information Officer, Department of State
Kevin Cox, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Justice
Jonathan Alboum, Federal Chief Technology Officer, ServiceNow
Nick Psaki, Principal Technology Strategist, Pure Storage
Chris Perry, Technology Strategist, CTO Office, BMC Software
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
