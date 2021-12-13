The Federal Executive Forum’s Profiles in Excellence CIO Achievements

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Profiles in Excellence CIO Achievements

December 13, 2021 4:51 pm
Date: December 21, 2021
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Remote and hybrid work have been a catalyst for the private and public sectors to prioritize IT strategy this year. During this webinar, top government technology executives and industry experts will reflect on their 2021 accomplishments along with the people and technology that made these programs so successful.

The following experts will explore top federal IT success stories, best practices and what it means to you:

  • Raj Iyer, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army
  • Sanjeev “Sonny” Bhagowalia, Assistant Commissioner and Chief Information Officer, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
  • Keith Jones, Chief Information Officer, Department of State
  • Kevin Cox, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Justice
  • Jonathan Alboum, Federal Chief Technology Officer, ServiceNow
  • Nick Psaki, Principal Technology Strategist, Pure Storage
  • Chris Perry, Technology Strategist, CTO Office, BMC Software
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

