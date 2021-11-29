The New Mentor-Protégé Program for Small, Large Businesses
November 29, 202112:47 pm
< a min read
Date: December 7, 2021 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Description
Until the 2013 Defense authorization bill, the only mentor-protégé program at the Small Business Administration was for 8(a) companies, while other agencies ran their own programs with varying degrees of success and approaches. There were no standard measures of success.
The 2013 law created minimum standards for non-Defense agency programs that would have to be approved by SBA, and expanded SBA’s program to all small businesses. It then took SBA eight years to finalize the rules—from 2012 to November 2020.
During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.
Learning objectives:
Updates to the Mentor-Protégé Program
Benefits and Challenges of Joint Ventures
This program is sponsored by
Complimentary Registration Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Comments