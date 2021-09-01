On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Insights

Transforming the Workforce Through Reskilling, Upskilling

September 1, 2021 2:14 pm
< a min read
      

Date: September 9, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description
During this webinar Peter Sursi, the former head of talent acquisition in the Human Resources Division at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will describe how strategies like reskilling and upskilling can transform the workforce.

Join moderator Jason Miller and Sursi as they discuss:

  • The FBI’s strategy for recruiting and retaining their workforce
  • Flexibility with workforce recruitment
  • How the pandemic affected recruitment
  • The FBI’s employee engagement strategy

How to access the content: Please note, you may need to re-enter your registration information if you previously registered for this webinar and returned to page after clearing your cookies or using a private browser.

Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

This program is sponsored by   

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Cornerstone FBI Federal Insights Peter Sursi recruitment Roundtables workforce

Comments

Featured speakers

  • Peter Sursi

    Head of Financial Processing and Modernization (Section Chief), Finance Division and Former Head of Talent Acquisition, Human Resources Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation

  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah