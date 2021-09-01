Transforming the Workforce Through Reskilling, Upskilling

Date: September 9, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

During this webinar Peter Sursi, the former head of talent acquisition in the Human Resources Division at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will describe how strategies like reskilling and upskilling can transform the workforce.

Join moderator Jason Miller and Sursi as they discuss:

The FBI’s strategy for recruiting and retaining their workforce

Flexibility with workforce recruitment

How the pandemic affected recruitment

The FBI’s employee engagement strategy

