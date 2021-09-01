Transforming the Workforce Through Reskilling, Upskilling
September 1, 2021
Date: September 9, 2021 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
During this webinar Peter Sursi, the former head of talent acquisition in the Human Resources Division at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will describe how strategies like reskilling and upskilling can transform the workforce.
Join moderator Jason Miller and Sursi as they discuss:
The FBI’s strategy for recruiting and retaining their workforce
Flexibility with workforce recruitment
How the pandemic affected recruitment
The FBI’s employee engagement strategy
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
