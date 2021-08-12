On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Insights

Zero Trust in the Era of End Points

August 12, 2021 11:30 am
2 min read
      

Date: August 19, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

In the age of remote working, coupled with a mobile-first approach to application development, an organization’s network perimeter consists of user end points. That makes securing end points an important part of the organization’s cybersecurity strategy.

Prompted by the recent White House executive order on cybersecurity, federal agencies are accelerating adoption of zero trust architectures, and they’re including end points in that effort.

Experts from the Justice Department, Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Government Accountability Office and Tanium will explore the move to a zero trust framework.

Learning objectives:

  • The holistic view of modernization
  • How the OpEx model fits into modernization
  • Cloud’s alignment with modernization

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 274-4830. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training


This program is sponsored by      

How to access the content: Please note, you may need to re-enter your registration information if you previously registered for this webinar and returned to page after clearing your cookies or using a private browser.

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Don Watson Federal Insights Gerald Caron Matthew Marsden Nick Ward Roundtables Tanium Vijay D’Souza zero trust

Comments

Panel of experts

  • Nick Ward

    Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Justice

  • Gerald J. Caron III

    Chief Information Officer and Assistant Inspector General for Information Technology, Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services

  • Don Watson

    Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

  • Vijay D’Souza

    Director, Information Technology and Cybersecurity, U.S. Government Accountability Office

  • Matthew Marsden

    Vice President, Technical Account Management, Federal, Tanium

  • Tom Temin

    Host, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network

Resource Center

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Airmen begin African Lion humanitarian efforts