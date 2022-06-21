Let’s get back to work — and retain our top talent

The Biden-Harris administration has called for public sector employees who have been working from home to safely return back to in-person work. While everyone wants a return to normalcy, it’s important for government leaders to note the lessons learned from our work experience through the pandemic. The implications for government agencies are huge. The hiring and retention challenges for government roles are well documented. But bloated hiring timelines and the inability to offer competitive salary... READ MORE

The Biden-Harris administration has called for public sector employees who have been working from home to safely return back to in-person work. While everyone wants a return to normalcy, it’s important for government leaders to note the lessons learned from our work experience through the pandemic.

The implications for government agencies are huge. The hiring and retention challenges for government roles are well documented. But bloated hiring timelines and the inability to offer competitive salary and benefit packages is only one side. Replacing and training new employees costs not only time, but also the ability to deliver on important agency missions as agency leaders strive to improve public services.

As governments at every level welcome back civil servants in Washington, D.C. and throughout the country, here are three areas public sector leaders should take into consideration in order to continue to attract and retain top talent.

Hybrid and remote work are must-haves

Reports from PwC and Prudential show that following the COVID pandemic, more than half of employees surveyed would prefer to work remotely at least three days per week, and 87% would like that flexibility at least one day per week. Approximately, 49% of Millennials and Gen Z would consider quitting their job if they didn’t have remote work.

For many government agencies, productivity remained steady or grew during the pandemic, illustrating many employees could deliver working on-site or remotely. Some agencies, like the U.S. Small Business Administration, created new programs and handled citizen demand never before seen. Instead of rushing to business as usual, leaders can use this as an opportunity to innovate their future of work plans by creating flexible and supportive models that empower employees to thrive wherever they work.

Understanding employee preferences is essential

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that more than 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in January. This optimism came as U.S. workers showed confidence in finding places to work that were more closely aligned with their preferences and values. As some federal agencies start to encourage workers back to the office, it will be crucial to understand what their employees value in the post-pandemic landscape.

The Biden Administration has begun to gather exactly that type of insight, launching the first ever government-wide pulse survey last fall and sharing initial results in January 2022. While not an in-depth survey, it still provides leaders with data to be able to understand more about how government employees are feeling. Agency leadership can build upon this data by launching additional opportunities for feedback through agency-specific surveys and listening sessions.

Biden Administration DEI priorities don’t absolve agencies from building inclusive workplaces

The Biden-Harris administration made history signing key executive orders focused on advancing equity, civil rights, racial justice and equal opportunity throughout government. This gives the federal government a strong leg-up against many private sector companies. It’s no secret that the private sector has done the minimum in this area. This includes making commitments that aren’t tied to actionable metrics to diversity trainings that don’t meet the mark.

But government agencies are not insulated because of the priorities of the Biden administration. Agency leaders need to continue to attract a diverse candidate poll and actively create welcoming workplaces where diversity, equity and inclusion is both encouraged and supported day-in and day-out. Polls continue to show millennial and Gen Z professionals are avoiding organizations without a diverse workforce and a commitment to confronting systemic racism in their ranks, and government is no exception. Federal agencies that can’t redesign old generational systems, structures and workplace cultures will continue having challenges attracting and retaining top talent.

Government has long relied on the altruism of those who want to make a difference to help fill its ranks. But that is no longer enough to attract the best and the brightest leaders to public service. As the threat of COVID-19 begins to abate, the voice of the employee is stronger than it’s ever been. After two years, government workers have emerged with a different outlook on what they value, want and need. Agencies that aren’t in tune with its employees will see it comes at a cost, as talent leaves for other agencies and private sector opportunities that align with their values and ideal work experiences.

Katherine Thompson is a manager with Grant Thornton Public Sector, where she focuses on organizational change management.