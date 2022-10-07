Government cyber work – A great place to kick off a career

With the great resignation and a massive number of open positions over the past year, the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics finds that the public sector is struggling substantially more than the private sector. While private sector jobs have rebounded to their pre-pandemic levels, there are now 664,000 fewer people working in the public sector today than pre-pandemic. We know the growing cybersecurity workforce gap is cause for serious concern, particularly... READ MORE

With the great resignation and a massive number of open positions over the past year, the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics finds that the public sector is struggling substantially more than the private sector. While private sector jobs have rebounded to their pre-pandemic levels, there are now 664,000 fewer people working in the public sector today than pre-pandemic.

We know the growing cybersecurity workforce gap is cause for serious concern, particularly when it comes to protecting government assets. So how does the public sector attract new cyber talent when it’s up against flashy private sector pay and perks?

The truth is the government can be a great place to kickstart a career in cybersecurity. For starters, the work is interesting, and government professionals can gain more experience and take on greater responsibilities faster than they would in the private sector. It’s also the place where one can make the most impact. Simply put, this is some of the most critical work available. Being on the front lines defending against an onslaught of cyberattacks is something not common in the private sector. The experience of working with the latest attack vectors and threats makes for better cybersecurity practitioners, and it’s a quick progression.

While the common belief is that government jobs are low paying, difficult to get into or have limited opportunities for advancement, there have been efforts over the past several years to close the gap with the private sector. Pay disparity is being addressed through new technology-specific pay bands that offer more competitive compensation for cybersecurity roles, with pay starting much higher than in other federal government roles. Last year, the Department of Homeland Security was given the ability to create a new hiring system outside the existing government system to streamline talent acquisition in high-demand tech and cyber jobs. This will make joining the cybersecurity workforce in government easier.

This is great progress, but the government must still seriously consider how to attract and retain talent. A recent survey of cybersecurity professionals found that 56% of respondents believe you don’t need a college degree to be successful in cybersecurity. And 57% said that they had been mostly taught on the job, showcasing just how much people can learn and thrive in the cybersecurity sector, including government. The finding could present a great opportunity for government to help close the workforce gap by changing the requirements for entry-level cybersecurity positions. Additionally, bringing in people from different backgrounds and education will open up the talent pool immensely. Then, of course, there’s the opportunity to push for cybersecurity training in K-12 schools starting as early as possible, as endorsed by the White House’s National Cyber Workforce and Education Summit.

The latest jobs report puts into stark relief something we’ve long known: Hiring in government is a challenge. But the reality is, it’s an excellent place to start your cybersecurity career, and many of the myths and stigmas around government work simply aren’t the case in 2022 – particularly not for cybersecurity.

Tom Gann is chief public policy officer, and Pat Flynn is head of advanced programs group at Trellix.