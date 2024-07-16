The power of AI, data in preparing for the next national emergency

Our nation is currently embroiled in multiple geopolitical theaters, and our government is working hard with allies and partners around the world to ensure resilience and mission success. Simultaneously, we can’t let global events and international needs halt or impede innovation at home on the civilian front and for the good of U.S. citizens.

Core civilian agencies are tasked each day with ensuring U.S. prosperity, continuity and trust on a national level — and these agencies now find themselves in a unique position at the intersection of massive mission needs combined with increasing volumes of data. The key to pulling it all together: artificial intelligence, the most important technology advancement in a generation. Stemming from last year’s Executive Order on AI, deadlines are quickly approaching for agencies to comply with the EO and Office of Management and Budget requirements, serving as a critical impetus to ensure the resiliency of the country — powered by data and AI — no matter what is happening on the global scale.

It is critical that civilian agencies forge ahead with robust, coordinated, scalable and repeatable strategies to take advantage of AI and the power of data to prepare all-of-government responses to not only maintain equilibrium, but also prepare to meet challenges at home — from extreme weather events, public health crises drawing on lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial and critical infrastructure threats, and beyond. In an era marked by geopolitical tensions, climate crises and cybercrime, being prepared is not merely an option but a necessity.

AI and data: The key to empowering critical civil agencies

So what does preparation look like in action? Technology and data are not just tools, but lifelines that can significantly impact emergency responses and day-to-day operations. Here are three critical areas where AI-powered and data-enabled mission approaches can revolutionize civilian and public sector efficiency and efficacy:

Climate resilience: As natural disasters become more frequent and severe, the need for comprehensive data sharing across agencies has never been more urgent. AI can process vast datasets rapidly, pinpointing at-risk communities and extending the lead time for extreme weather forecasts, turning hours into minutes and saving lives in the process. Public health: Early detection of public health threats can prevent them from spiraling into endemics and full-blown pandemics. Through enhanced data sharing between local and federal entities, and AI-driven pattern recognition, agencies can quickly identify potential outbreaks, ensuring that preparedness is a step ahead of the problem. Fraud Prevention: The importance of bolstering the resilience and security of systems cannot be overstated. A recent advisory from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency highlights the threat of nation-state hackers targeting civil society organizations to destabilize democratic values. The repercussions of such cyberattacks have already disrupted our healthcare systems. By employing AI to continuously monitor and analyze systems and data, and to respond to security breaches and fraudulent activities swiftly, we can enhance the integrity of our civil agencies and protect the interests of our citizens. This proactive approach is vital in safeguarding our nation, its people, and our democratic way of life against nefarious threat actors.

Investing in the future: The human factor and reimagined automation

The potency of AI and implementation of data enabled missions hinges on skilled talent. To meet the challenge of tomorrow, agencies need to double down on investing in their people to modernize their workforce the same way they are modernizing their technology. Reflecting on how the widespread availability of Microsoft Office tools transformed workforce skillsets three decades ago, it’s clear that tools alone do not suffice; adoption and proficiency in their use does.

Today, we find ourselves at a similar juncture with AI and data. It’s not just data scientists and people in technical roles who need to become proficient — it’s everyone. You don’t need to be a data scientist, but you do need to be data fluent. As technology perpetually evolves, the constant that remains is the people behind the machines. Success hinges not just on having the latest technology but on working collaboratively to leverage these tools for better mission outcomes.

Tied to reimagined talent development in the quest for public sector modernization, it will be paramount to transition from manual to automated processes, particularly in data management and emergency response. Reimagining workflows with AI and real-time data can free up agency staff to focus on strategic priorities and empower urgent, data-informed action in crisis situations. Civil agencies must make their data readily available to stakeholders and be equipped with AI tools and proficient personnel to deploy solutions at a moment’s notice when American lives and livelihoods hang in the balance.

A call to action

Agencies need to balance today’s demands with tomorrow’s potential. As we continue to navigate the digital age, the mandate for civil government agencies is clear: Embrace technological advancement, invest in talent, and create and maintain a proactive roadmap for modernization. There’s greater awareness and excitement about civil agencies being able to solve challenges through better use of their data. While agencies are at different points in their digital transformation journeys, the potential to overcome challenges with data is becoming more apparent.

The challenge is that agencies need to deliver on the missions in front of them today with the tools they have, while taking modernization steps to build the road for tomorrow. Only then can we truly safeguard and serve the American public.

Richard Crowe is president of the civil sector at Booz Allen Hamilton, the leading provider of AI services to the U.S. federal government.

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.