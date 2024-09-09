How the next administration can make government more effective, restore trust

No matter who wins the next election, the success of their agenda will depend on delivering an effective federal government. But there are plenty of management challenges that can get in the way if the next leaders don’t focus intently on overcoming them. The good news is both campaigns have appointed leaders to plan for and execute a smooth transition. A management improvement plan and an effective strategy for communicating results have got to be on their agenda.

What should that agenda look like? Of the President’s Management Agenda pillars, what should change and what should stay the same?

A recent roundtable discussion hosted at AGA’s Professional Development Training this summer in Denver gathered senior government officials and experts to explore these issues. Their insights offer a valuable roadmap for the next administration on the best ways to improve the management of government agencies and programs and to proactively focus on effective ways to communicate about those agencies and programs, regardless of who occupies the White House.

Generally, the discussion from participants fell into five key areas:

Restoring trust in government;

Steady investment in technology;

Modernizing the federal workforce;

Doubling down on using data to make better decisions;

Improving collaboration across different levels of government.

Restoring trust in government

The government should proactively demonstrate its commitment to transparency, accountability, and achieving results for the American people. One of the central themes of the discussion was the need to restore trust in government. This is no small task, as trust in public institutions has been declining for years. Using recent research commissioned by the National Academy of Public Administration, we emphasized that rebuilding trust requires not just substantive improvements in how government operates but also better communication and storytelling about the differences government programs are making around the country. Collectively, government leaders must change the way they talk about reforming government. The next administration should focus on identifying and highlighting specific examples of how government agencies and programs have delivered results and helped struggling families.

To have good stories to tell, though, the next administration should double down on strengthening core functions, recruiting and retaining talent, improving customer experience, and achieving results that matter. Here’s where the roundtable thought additional attention was needed.

Invest in technology

Technology investment must remain a priority. Today, government agencies rely on aging systems that often struggle to meet modern demands. Sustained investment in technology infrastructure by Congress and the administration is essential to ensure agencies can deliver services effectively and securely. This includes not only maintaining and upgrading core systems but also embracing emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and automation. Once modernized, agencies should be forced to turn off the spigot of wasted investment in outdated technology.

However, technology alone isn’t enough. The government must also cultivate a culture of innovation, where new ideas are encouraged, tested and scaled. The next administration should prioritize initiatives that empower agencies to experiment with cutting-edge solutions, while also ensuring that these technologies are implemented in a way that protects privacy and security.

Revamp workforce strategies

The federal workforce is another area that demands even more attention. Despite decades of efforts to reform and modernize, the government still struggles with recruitment, retention and talent management. The challenges are multifaceted, ranging from outdated hiring practices to a lack of career mobility within agencies.

To address these issues and fend off damaging proposals that would drastically reshape how government operates, the next administration should take a comprehensive approach to workforce management and spend significant time and political capital on targeted civil service reforms. This is critical to ensuring the government can attract and retain the talent it needs to tackle the nation’s most pressing challenges. This means not only modernizing recruitment and retention strategies but also fostering a workplace culture that values professional development and mobility.

Expand use of data and evidence-based decision making

The importance of data in driving government decisions was another key topic of discussion. While progress has been made in collecting and analyzing data, there is still a gap when it comes to using that data to inform decisions and improve programs. The next administration should prioritize efforts to make data more accessible and actionable, ensuring that it is used to drive meaningful improvements in government operations.

This includes expanding evidence-based policymaking initiatives and ensuring that data is integrated into every aspect of the decision-making process. By leveraging data effectively, the government can not only improve its own performance but also build greater trust with the public.

Collaboration across government levels

The roundtable participants also emphasized the importance of collaboration between federal, state, local, and tribal governments in achieving effective and productive government. The pandemic and infrastructure investments have shown that when these entities work together, they can achieve remarkable results. The next administration should build on this momentum by fostering stronger partnerships and ensuring all levels of government are aligned in their efforts to serve the public.

This means creating more opportunities for collaboration, sharing best practices, and breaking down silos that often hinder effective cooperation. By working together, government entities at all levels can deliver better services and outcomes for the American people.

The insights from the Denver roundtable provide a clear path forward for the next administration. Additional potential targets of management reform came up, including better managing the government’s real estate footprint, streamlining grants management and oversight, and interestingly, maturing the judiciary’s management of emerging issues. But by prioritizing the key areas, the government can still make a big dent in addressing its current challenges and position itself to meet the evolving needs of the American people. Ultimately, the success of the next administration will be measured by its ability to restore trust, deliver meaningful and measurable results, and create a government that works for the American people.

Terry Gerton is president and CEO of the National Academy of Public Administration. Srikant Sastry is managing partner of advisory services at Cherry Bekaert.

