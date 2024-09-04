To maintain America’s tech leadership, NSF funding is vital

We sit on the precipice of the next major technological revolution with the emergence of generative AI and quantum computing. The National Science Foundation is critical to maintaining America’s technological leadership; therefore, I join other business and technology leaders in urging Congress to fully fund the NSF.

Since its inception, the NSF has played an integral role in America’s innovation ecosystem, laying the groundwork for the development of technology such as GPS and MRI. These discoveries, which rely on research that often goes unfunded by the private sector, have improved our lives, increased productivity and spawned entirely new industries and job opportunities.

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing hold enormous potential to impact every aspect of our lives and our economy. AI is becoming more human-like and intuitive, and is enabling people to be more productive and creative. The way people access and interact with information is radically changing as AI-powered chatbots synthesize vast amounts of information and provide answers and advice. Using quantum on top of AI can solve challenges that were previously unsolvable. For example, quantum can propel AI forward by overcoming the computation limitations of classical systems, and advance complex problems that have been impossible to crack previously, like drug discovery.

These technologies possess immense potential, but we must not forget to address the ethical and societal implications that accompany such transformative technology. The NSF provides essential guidance and leadership to that work.

The National AI Research Resource (NAIRR) run by the NSF will open AI resources to ethicists, researchers and civil society leaders whose work shapes the responsible and ethical guardrails of these technologies. President Biden’s AI Executive Order tasked the NSF with creating a NAIRR pilot, but funding from Congress is required for its viability.

As AI becomes more prevalent in our everyday lives, its impact on the workforce becomes evident. The technology has the potential to revolutionize industries and enhance individual productivity, but it also raises legitimate concerns about job displacement and the need for new skills.

Generative AI will not replace human workers. Instead, it will augment their capabilities and enable them to focus on higher-value tasks. According to our analysis, AI could potentially impact 40% of all working hours by automating routine tasks, basic data analysis, or providing the basis for programming code.

That does not mean that AI will replace 40% of jobs, but it will fundamentally change the way we work. It will just as surely create needs and roles that we have not even thought of yet. To effectively navigate the AI-driven workforce, upskilling and reskilling individuals is essential to adapting to the evolving demands of business and the labor market.

The NSF plays a critical role in building a diverse and skilled workforce by providing education and skills training for those in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields. The AI Executive Order tasked the NSF with establishing at least four new National AI Research Institutes and a pilot program for training new AI researchers, and also directed the NSF to prioritize resources for AI-related education and workforce development. Funding these programs is essential in ensuring that employees at all levels have the skills to work alongside AI and fill the new jobs the technology will inevitably create.

Increased NSF funding directly translates into more research opportunities and fellowships, and attracting and retaining top American talent in emerging tech. This talent pool fuels innovation and ensures a pipeline of skilled professionals across a plethora of crucial sectors.

In FY 2024, the NSF budget was cut 9%. Although AI programs were spared, this narrow view of NSF’s criticality to American STEM leadership puts the U.S. at risk of falling behind on future technological waves.

The bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act authorized a doubling of the NSF budget over five years, including investments in STEM education, fundamental research and expanded partnerships. At this historical moment, it is crucial that our nation make the necessary investments to ensure we maintain an economic and competitive edge, a skilled and diverse workforce and strong national security.

The NSF’s mission today is more important than ever.

Paul R. Daugherty is Accenture’s chief technology and innovation officer. He is coauthor, with H. James Wilson, of Human + Machine: Reimagining Work in the Age of AI (HBR Press, New and Expanded Edition, 2024).

