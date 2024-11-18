For federal agencies, targeted communications are central to executing CX initiatives

Designing and delivering services that all people can navigate is becoming more important as technology advances, but it's no easy task.

Bringing information to people where they are is at the crux of reimagining the customer experience (CX). Targeted communications are imperative to reaching the right audience at the right time to drive decision making.

Designing and delivering services that all people can navigate is becoming more important as technology advances, but it’s no easy task. Ensuring audiences are well-informed and engaged on the status of the programs they are enrolled in requires centralized and consistent communication channels.

A recent effort from the Biden administration, “Time is Money,” aims to “crack down on all the ways that corporations add unnecessary headaches and hassles to people’s days,” an objective that aligns with federal CX initiatives to increase trust and service delivery across industries.

However, without centralized channels, federal agencies face increased administrative burden, including higher call volumes and inconsistent methods of collecting inquiries. However, by embracing authentication, multichannel communications and continuous learning, federal agencies can streamline the public engagement process.

Authentication can help drive positive outcomes

Government programs are only meaningful if people enroll and participate in them. So how do agencies confirm public interest and ensure programs are successful?

When it comes to how the government communicates with the public, mutual authentication is key to building trust. That is, each side needs to verify what the other is saying is true, reliable and secure.

Authentication helps give agencies credibility when dealing with the public. People want to understand program requirements and want to believe that their engagement and participation will be beneficial to them. Similarly, government agencies want to ensure that users are who they say they are and are using the benefits appropriately.

Agencies should establish a clear, consistent brand and voice in their messaging to communicate authenticity, while using protocols and identity proofing tools to ensure the authenticity of the people with whom they are communicating.

Reach people where they are, at the right time

Effectively reaching people is more challenging than ever before. Government agencies need to take a coordinated approach to reaching audiences with targeted, multi-channel communications. Whether email, SMS or notifications, using an organized, synchronized communications strategy will ensure your messages reach the right people at the right time, in the way they want to receive information.

Sending targeted messages to the intended audience increases the chances of people paying attention to the communication and taking action. Integrated digital communications solutions make it possible for agencies to target segmented audiences through one platform with relevant, personalized messages that can improve engagement without flooding subscribers with messages on every channel at once.

Data-driven adjustments guide strategy

Evaluating the effectiveness of communications strategies is pivotal to measuring success and identifying areas where an agency should change tactics or tailor their methods. Being open to changing and adjusting methodology is key. Successful communication is not created in a vacuum; rather it is the result of constant evaluation and continuous learning.

For example, analyzing topline subscriber data only offers a partial picture of audience engagement: How many people have opted in for these communications. Digging deeper using advanced platform analytics shows where people are dropping off in the sign-up process and whether they are engaging with the content.

This analysis can show you which areas of the process are creating obstacles — such as account creation or program benefit explanations — and adjust as necessary. Identifying and reducing barriers helps eliminate confusion while encouraging trust in the agency.

Emphasizing that CX is a priority through a well-designed process and human-centered approach demonstrates to people that they are at the heart of all government does. Establishing this trust ensures people will opt in to receive information, creates an authentic experience, and can help propel customer loyalty.

Charlotte Lee is director of government strategy for Granicus.

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.