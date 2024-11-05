From “Beltway Bandits” to mission partners

Alex Snider, a strategy lead in the federal government, explains why we need to rethink the relationship between government and its contractors.

I’ve had the privilege of working with dozens upon dozens of outstanding government contractors. These highly skilled professionals and wonderful humans have been crucial to my success as a federal employee. In countless settings — be it in conference rooms, on Zoom, or otherwise — contractors and government employees work tirelessly together to serve the American people, regardless of their employment status. This story is not unique — across the government, it’s the norm.

Yet contractors are often viewed as outsiders, sometimes even labeled “Beltway Bandits,” and rarely appreciated for their contributions to the public good. This needs to change. While federal employees need to be thoughtful about the right scope of contractors, establish boundaries, and hold contractors accountable, it’s just as important to treat contractors as valued team members. Expressing appreciation and linking their work to the shared mission isn’t just the right thing to do — it’s vital to our collective success. And who knows, it might just inspire even more contractors to join the ranks of federal employees, too.

The wide-ranging role of contractors

Contractors are the lifeblood of government operations. With more than four million Americans working as government contractors — roughly double the number of federal employees — they fill critical gaps and bring unique expertise that helps the government not just function, but thrive. Among many, many roles, contractors manage IT systems, build and maintain infrastructure, and improve bureaucratic processes behind the scenes. They are more than just extra hands; they are bridges between the public and private sectors. Last month, for example, I met a pair of architects rolling out blueprints in a federal building who relished bringing ideas from their private sector clients to the federal space.

When contractors thrive, government thrives, and the public benefits. From developing user-friendly websites and delivering vital social services that millions rely on, contractors play a pivotal role in shaping how the public perceives and interacts with government. A colleague recently shared how a Social Security contractor went above and beyond to help him navigate his complex situation. Stories like this are common.

The reverse is also true: When contractors underperform, it directly affects public confidence in our government. After all, the buck rightly stops with federal employees. The well-known Obamacare website failure, which was managed by contractors, highlights how closely linked the success of contractors is to the reputation of the federal workforce.

Balancing in-house expertise and contractor support

While contractors play a crucial role in government, it’s important to note that we often rely too much on them. In her book “Recoding America,” Jen Pahlka emphasizes the importance of integrating specialized skills, like product management, into policy discussions — something that in-house staff can often handle more effectively. This is especially true when it comes to sensitive areas like rulemaking. Initiatives like the U.S. Digital Service, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, demonstrate that bringing key roles in-house can save money, spur innovation, and build lasting expertise. The recent push to hire talent in AI and customer experience within the government is another example of how we can strengthen these vital capabilities internally.

While we need to address the root causes of this over-reliance — poor workforce planning, budget uncertainties and short-term thinking — we must also recognize that contractors are here to stay. They offer valuable flexibility and specialized skills. We can both right-size the role of contractors and, when they are the right approach, treat them in a way that maximizes their contributions.

On the outside looking in

Unfortunately, too often, contractors find themselves on the outside looking in. It’s not uncommon to hear federal employees refer to contractors as “resources,” or using dehumanizing language like “roll them off the contract.” Being excluded from meetings is common. While sometimes necessary, like when discussing procurement-sensitive information, more often, it’s just a reflex. They are rarely included in social activities and receive little professional development, reinforcing their outsider status. Even when terms like “Beltway Bandits” are used jokingly, they perpetuate an “us vs. them” mentality, creating moral separation between contractors and federal employees.

This separation has tangible consequences. I’ve seen federal employees intoxicated by theoretical power over contractors, adopting a “because I said so” attitude as they change guidance or using veiled threats about option years. This approach reduces contractors to mere resources, ignoring their humanity and the valuable contributions they bring.

Excluding contractors from meetings deprives them of the broader context needed to do their jobs effectively. Making them feel expendable reduces psychological safety and increases burnout and makes it harder for contractors to care about the ultimate outcome. “Recoding America” includes a story of a contractor joking about building concrete boats just to meet the letter of a contract, ignoring whether it would float — or serve the mission.

Contractors as “mission partners”

It doesn’t have to be this way. Treating contractors as ‘mission partners’ means seeing them as key contributors to the public service mission, rather than as adjuncts. It’s integrating them into the government’s mission through open communication, mutual accountability, and providing the support and guidance they need to succeed.

This isn’t just about unlocking innovation; it’s about motivation. Public service motivation (PSM) is a well-studied field that explains why so many want to enter public service, often taking pay cuts and working long hours.

PSM doesn’t depend on who signs your paycheck. When contractors see themselves as part of a larger mission, they experience higher job satisfaction, perform better, and are more likely to become long-term contributors rather than temporary hires. For example, during my time at the State Department, the best-performing contractors weren’t driven by my close oversight but by their dedication. I’ll never forget a Canadian prison advisor we hired in Senegal. She hosted laughter-filled dinners with her Senegalese counterparts and spent late nights mentoring them in prison management because she genuinely cared, not because it was in her statement of work.

The unsung talent pipeline

If you’re a federal employee, chances are you started your career as a contractor — or work closely with those who did. The contractor talent pipeline is an essential and underappreciated resource for the federal government. Just as we invest in internships and apprenticeships to bring young talent into government, we should also view contracts as ways to attract future federal leaders. This means giving them meaningful exposure to the mission and treating them as the indispensable partners they are. After all, if we’re lucky today’s contractor could be tomorrow’s federal employee.

The responsibility of mission leaders

The connection contractors feel to the mission isn’t static; it’s shaped by their relationship with federal clients — or “mission leaders,” as I prefer to call us. The first responsibility of mission leaders is to ensure that contractors are connected to the “why” behind their work. This goes beyond simply reiterating contract language; mission leaders should help contractors understand how they contribute to larger policy goals. Offering thoughtful, timely guidance and clearly defining roles and boundaries — especially around inherently governmental functions — are part of this. Simple actions, like providing meeting readouts to those who couldn’t attend, and sharing successes with a spirit of appreciation can go a long way in maintaining engagement and trust.

Second, mission leaders, like good supervisors, must provide accountability without losing empathy. Not all contracts end well, and when performance issues arise, they must be addressed directly. For instance, I’ve had to terminate contracts due to lack of transparency about delays, and in one extreme case, fire a contractor for using his government-provided housing as an AirBnb. But accountability isn’t just about pointing out shortcomings; it’s also about empathy and open communication. When you take the time to ask questions about delays or unforeseen complexities and offer support, contractors feel genuinely valued. In my experience, this mutual respect encourages them to move beyond just meeting contract requirements and become more flexible and collaborative in achieving the end goal.

Finally, mission leaders must be self-aware and recognize how their actions can influence contractor performance. I’ve noticed that I’ve been most critical of contractors when I was feeling self-conscious — whether from not thoroughly reviewing reports or not fully understanding the complexities of a contractor’s role. This self-doubt can create an adversarial atmosphere. By acknowledging and owning these insecurities, mission leaders can foster a more supportive and effective working environment.

Practical steps for creating mission partners

Seeing contractors as “mission partners” and federal employees as “mission leaders” isn’t just a linguistic shift; it’s a behavioral one. Both federal employees and contractors play roles in building an environment that helps contractors connect to the mission. Here are a few ways to do so:

For mission leaders:

Purpose-driven onboarding: Go beyond reviewing terms and conditions. Use kick off meetings to get to know your contractors, explain the broader purpose and impact of the work, and help them connect their personal passions and skills to the mission. This fosters a sense of ownership and encourages more meaningful contributions. Open communication: Acknowledge the inherent power imbalance, where federal employees control the fate of option years. Create an environment where contractors feel safe to ask questions and share ideas without fear of judgment. Instead of simply denying a request, explain the broader constraints. Invest in yourself: Many contract managers do not hold the official title of “supervisor,” but their role involves all the responsibilities of one. Develop your leadership skills, including how to have difficult conversations, connect on a personal level, and provide sincere appreciation. Invest in your wellbeing and personal growth, too: I became a much more effective mission leader when I went to therapy and started meditating.

For mission partners:

Be empathetic: Understand that there are usually good reasons why your mission leader wants a report or update, for example shifting guidance or a request from their leadership. Approach the unexpected with curiosity and try to understand how you can best help them succeed. Get curious: Do your background reading, ask them about the broader context, and ask your mission leader out for coffee. This approach allows you to connect more deeply with your own public service motivation and understand how you can best support your mission leader and the public you both are serving. Go above and beyond: Don’t just aim to meet the letter of the contract — be flexible and take the initiative to add value when you can. This proactive commitment not only strengthens the partnership but also builds trust and demonstrates your dedication to mission. It might also help you find your way into a government role, should you want to.

One team, one mission

It’s time to retire the term “Beltway Bandits” and recognize that federal employees and contractors share a common goal: serving the public. By treating contractors as true mission partners, we can create a more collaborative, human and accountable workplace that benefits contractors, federal employees and, ultimately, the public we both serve.

Alex Snider is a strategy lead in the federal government. Previously, he worked as a diplomat in the U.S. Department of State, in the U.S. Senate, and at the World Bank. He is also a certified mindful facilitator who believes that mindfulness and hulking bureaucracy actually fit together quite nicely.

Read more of his writing on his Substack, Human Bureaucracy, and connect with him on LinkedIn.

This op-ed is written in his personal capacity and the views expressed do not necessarily represent the views of his agency or the United States.

