Taming the breach: Is U.S. incident disclosure working?

The recent implementation of Securities and Exchange Commission cyber disclosure regulations has sparked a complex debate. While intended to increase transparency for investors in public companies, these regulations also indirectly impact the broader private sector and, crucially, the public sector through the lens of public-private partnerships.

Striking a balance between transparency and security is a delicate act. Overly detailed reports could compromise sensitive information or aid attackers, while limited disclosures leave investors uninformed about a company’s cybersecurity posture. This lack of transparency can have ripple effects, as public agencies rely on private sector partners for critical infrastructure and services. Weak cybersecurity practices within a private sector partner could leave public services vulnerable to cyberattacks.

National security concerns and SEC disclosure rules

The SEC’s decision to delay some cyber incident disclosures this past summer sheds light on the intricate dance between transparency and security. While the regulations aim to inform investors of a company’s cybersecurity posture, immediate disclosure of certain breaches could have unintended consequences. National security concerns come into play when sensitive information or critical infrastructure is involved. Revealing details about an ongoing attack could alert perpetrators and give them an advantage in exploiting vulnerabilities. Additionally, disclosing specific tactics, used by attackers, could inadvertently provide them with a blueprint for future attacks.

The SEC’s delays illustrate the need for a nuanced approach that prioritizes transparency while safeguarding sensitive information and allowing for a measured response to cyber incidents.

This increased transparency can also bolster public agencies’ insight into the cybersecurity posture of their private sector partners, ultimately enhancing the resilience of critical public services. However, achieving the right balance is paramount, as hasty disclosure can sometimes have unintended consequences, compromising national security or inadvertently assisting cyber attackers.

Despite the challenges, these regulations have the potential to benefit investors and the public sector as a whole. By holding companies accountable for their cybersecurity practices, they can incentivize stronger defenses across the board.

Navigating the new normal around cyber regulations

Less than a year into the SEC’s new cyber disclosure regulations, a whirlwind of regulatory activity has swept the cybersecurity landscape. This has forced businesses to adapt and significantly strengthen their defenses. A recent Swimlane study underscores this impact, revealing that 93% of organizations have been compelled to rethink their cybersecurity strategy in the past year due to new regulations. More than half, a whopping 58%, have completely reconsidered their approach. This highlights the transformative nature of the regulatory environment and the pressure it places on organizations to stay ahead of the curve.

Cyber regulations remain a double-edged sword. While they’ve undoubtedly spurred organizations to prioritize cybersecurity and invest in stronger defenses, the path toward optimal effectiveness remains under development. Refining these regulations for maximum impact is key. The recent SEC clarifications offering more specific disclosure guidelines are a positive step in this direction. However, it’s crucial to ensure regulations remain on the side of cybersecurity professionals, the ones on the front lines translating these guidelines into real-world protection for organizations.

What’s next?

The impact of these regulations extends far beyond immediate compliance. They signal a broader shift towards holding organizations accountable for their overall cybersecurity posture. This increased transparency can benefit investors by providing them with crucial information about a company’s preparedness to face cyber threats. Additionally, it could deter future attacks by making companies more vigilant in protecting their data. However, navigating this new landscape also presents challenges. Companies need to strike a delicate balance between transparency and security concerns.

As security leaders navigate these changes, it’s important to understand our evolving roles and responsibilities. As regulations, fast-paced trends and new technologies like AI evolve, we have inevitably shifted from traditional security leader roles to strategic business enablers. Security professionals are now responsible for not only security but also driving business growth and innovation.

Mike Lyborg is chief information security officer at Swimlane.

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.