Best practices for developing soft skills in the federal workforce in 2025

The workplace has become more casual today. Here are some best practices for cultivating protocol and etiquette intelligence in 2025 and beyond.

The workplace is decidedly more casual today than it was even a few years ago.

Undoubtedly inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and the months of work-from-home dress codes and Zoom meetings, American workers are more likely to wear business casual clothing to work than ever before.

Collectively, nearly three-quarters of the workforce wears business casual attire or weekend wear to work, reflecting a significant shift in professional norms and a growing emphasis on comfort and convenience over traditional business attire.

This trend isn’t just reserved for the private sector. The federal workforce has also become more casual, with employees saying they dress for function, not form.

Of course, professionalism and etiquette are about more than just clothing. It’s about how you interact with others, including those with military rank, dignitary status or executive authority, demonstrating respect, courtesy and effective communication in all your engagements.

Demonstrating professional virtue is a tactical skill that people need to learn. And they can be taught.

As people relearn protocols around in-person interactions or organizations train and teach their cohort of younger employees who never formally learned these skills, there’s an opportunity to cultivate a new generation of professionals who leverage professional etiquette to advance organizational, relational and governmental objectives.

Here are three best practices for cultivating protocol and etiquette intelligence in 2025 and beyond.

1. Provide ongoing training on etiquette protocol

Soft skills are the foundation of professional etiquette.

That’s why, in part, 92% of companies say that soft skills, including how employees interact with one another and with stakeholders, are more important than hard skills.

Notably, degrees, educational achievements and professional experiences don’t necessarily confer professional etiquette competencies.

Don’t assume that civilian employees, regardless of age, experience or status, possess professional etiquette skills. Instead, provide comprehensive training for existing employees and new hires.

This is especially important when addressing military or other ranked personnel, requiring any employee working for or with the federal government to understand established protocols.

To ensure that everyone has the skills and competencies to engage in these circumstances, provide in-depth training on protocol precedence and positioning methodologies, use of titles and forms of address, seating strategies, event and VIP visit management, escorting guests and dignitaries, planning various ceremonies, use of personal diplomacy, professional greetings, service, logistics and more.

Reinforce this training by setting professional etiquette standards on Day 1, clearly communicating standards and company values from the beginning of an employee’s tenure. While every organization will necessarily have different professional etiquette expectations, general standards should account for:

Punctuality and preparation.

Appropriate dress code.

Respectful and professional communication to include greetings and eye contact.

Customer service excellence (accountability, pleasantness, welcoming).

Workplace civility and boundaries.

Put simply, don’t expect people to intuitively understand etiquette expectations or to imbue soft skills. Teach them both to advance business opportunities.

2. Model desired behavior and professionalism

Professional etiquette standards can be taught academically, but people learn as much (or more) by what they see as what they hear.

That’s why leaders must lead by example, consistently demonstrating desired behaviors and providing regular, constructive feedback.

For instance, leaders and established professionals should model appropriate attire and professional presentation, especially when interacting with federal clients or leadership.

This doesn’t mean that leaders have to be perfect, but actions matter, making it important that leaders show their teams what professional etiquette looks like and how someone elevates their etiquette standards when they don’t know what’s expected of them.

Leaders also model desired behaviors and professionalism by reinforcing positive examples of professional etiquette.

Celebrate successes publicly and address concerns privately to maintain a positive atmosphere.

Leaders should foster an environment of frequent appreciation and feedback, emphasizing the impact of professional etiquette on client satisfaction and company growth.

3. Cultivate a growth-oriented workplace

Encourage an open, learning-oriented mindset where employees feel comfortable asking questions and seeking guidance on appropriate conduct.

People need to be comfortable with:

Working in an environment where they might not always know the right standard or approach.

Asking questions to bolster their understanding and ready the interactions.

Clarifying expectations around professional conduct, dress codes and communication norms.

Creating a supportive environment where mistakes are learning opportunities and people feel empowered to grow and develop.

Professional etiquette standards are rarely stagnant, and even seasoned professionals will need to remain agile in their learning, deploying a growth mindset to navigate and adapt when workplace etiquette expectations inevitably change.

Soft skills and etiquette matter

Professionals working within federal agencies, contractor companies and federal departments can take the lead in infusing civility back into the workforce serving the country.

Set clear professional etiquette standards from Day 1, model etiquette standards from the top down, and cultivate a growth-oriented workplace so that organizations can effectively leverage soft skills to achieve their critical objectives.

Pamela Eyring is the president and owner of The Protocol School of Washington, an accredited school focusing on international protocol, business etiquette and communication skills training.

