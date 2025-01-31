Securing the future: 5 priorities for Defense and Intelligence leaders to safely integrate autonomous AI

The DoD and IC require an increase in their adoption of commercial technologies to bring ‌innovation to the mission and maintain decision advantages.

Staying ahead of adversaries has never just been about having the right personnel or military equipment — the use of technology has always been a critical force multiplier to defense and intelligence organizations, and AI is no different.

AI helps national security organizations across the Defense Department and Intelligence Community increase readiness and create decision advantages, from increasing agility and adaptability to enabling accelerated, more informed mission-critical insights, to better supporting employees. AI propels organizations to move faster, faster.

Autonomous AI agents — self-learning systems that use machine learning and natural language processing to autonomously handle a wide range of inquiries and tasks without human intervention — are quickly becoming critical to this success. These AI agents present a powerful opportunity for defense and intelligence leaders to improve the speed and efficiency of their organizations by taking on routine, repetitive tasks so staff can focus on the complex, high-stakes mission-critical work that demands human insight, research and decision-making.

Amidst rapid advances in AI capabilities, Defense and intelligence leaders are also facing new and changing directives such as the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence Executive Order and the National Security Memorandum on Artificial Intelligence, which affect the deployment and utilization of cutting-edge AI technologies which balance the advancement of the U.S. government’s national security mission with ensuring safe, secure and trusted employment of AI capabilities.

To maintain a strategic edge in the great power competition, Defense and intelligence organizations have to move quickly and thoughtfully to bring AI to the mission. Below are five key imperatives Defense and intelligence leaders should employ.

Stay the course on commercial cloud

While the “lift-and-shift” from traditional on-premise servers to cloud infrastructure has been underway for the past decade, modern cloud, platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies are still relatively nascent. This is because, until very recently, commercial SaaS/PaaS providers did not invest in the intensive compliance and security requirements required for agencies with Top Secret use cases. This is no longer the case.

National security organizations are now able to harness cutting edge commercial PaaS/SaaS capabilities that pave the way for innovative AI technologies, like autonomous AI. Engage with the right cloud partners: Those who are making deep investments not just in relevant AI solutions that can help advance your mission, but also those who prioritize security, safety and trust as a requisite for operating at the highest levels of classification. Reimagine critical workflows and operations on compliant and secured PaaS and SaaS solutions that enable you to modernize your organization and mission applications; integrate your systems, tools and data; and future proof your investments.

Make your agency data-ready

Becoming AI-ready means you first have to become data-ready. Today, the massive amounts of data DoD and IC agencies possess are often spread out and siloed (often for operational necessity) across different systems and formats, from structured data in databases to unstructured data like raw images.

Look for platforms that follow a zero copy framework, can ingest and make use of structured and unstructured data, and have retrieval augmented generation functionality to simplify data governance and security and ensure that once you are ready, you are able to ground your AI in relevant, agency-specific data, no matter the format it is in. These capabilities are what will enable contextually aware, knowledgeable and adaptable AI tools and agents that can better serve mission needs.

ID the right AI partners now to future-proof your AI strategy

Select AI providers carefully. Acquiring, implementing and deploying AI takes time, and more than just having the stability to see it through, the right AI partner must have the intestinal fortitude to do so. The stakes are high and the journey for commercial companies to bring commercial platforms through the accreditation process has no shortcuts.

The bar to accredit commercial technology on classified networks is exceptionally high. National security organizations understand this, and are accustomed to assessing the reality of a company’s ability to complete the accreditation process. The stakes are even higher for AI partners. To narrow the field, ask yourself these two questions about potential AI partners:

Do they have the technical and financial prowess to see it through? Are they continually investing in the security and capabilities required to perform in environments unique to defense and intelligence organizations?

If your partner is not future-proofing their capabilities through continuous innovation, deep investments, research and a commitment to adjust to evolving governmental policies, defense and intelligence agencies risk being stuck with outdated technology or unusable solutions that never get accredited to run in their specific environments.

Establish your AI security policy now

Cybersecurity should always be top of mind, and AI security is critical. Establish an AI security policy now, and ensure you have the technical mechanisms in place, with robust role and rule-based access controls to protect your sensitive data – such as confidential, classified or personally identifiable information.

Set clear policies for who has access to data at all levels, how data is stored and used, and security protocols to protect sensitive information from unauthorized access or breaches. Select a platform which uses inherent guardrails to implement those policies within its actions. Avoid “DIY AI” pitfalls by leveraging robust tools which implement grounding techniques, and enforce a zero-retention data policy to avoid sending your data to unauthorized third parties or train external models. Maintain a comprehensive audit trail and evaluate your applications based on mission-centered outcomes.

Invest in AI talent

Critical to succeeding on all these fronts is ensuring you have a skilled workforce that understands data management and the technology like AI that will be increasingly a part of daily operations.

AI agents will help augment staff in every job function and role, so it won’t just be technical teams who need to understand it. By investing in training and skilling initiatives for defense and intelligence workers now, leaders can ensure their agencies benefit from AI in the near term, while building the long-term expertise they will need for more complex and innovative applications in the future.

Once ready, start small

For a successful, long-term AI strategy, start small, then scale. Define use cases where AI can deliver high-value and measurable outcomes and look for trusted partners that can help you achieve them — don’t try to DIY your AI.

Start with use cases that have plenty of available data, like logistics or supply chain management, where AI could help analyze historical data, regional data, weather patterns and information about adversaries to optimize inventory management for military equipment, ammunition and fuel.

Find the quick wins. Where can you reduce administrative burdens? What are some tasks that are disconnected from your core mission? These processes or burdens are likely good starting points for AI. Demonstrating measurable, short-term benefits can help bring to life the potential of AI, while freeing up more resources for the mission and creating decision advantages.

And remember, AI agents and future advancements in AI will differ from previous generations of chatbots and copilots in that they can reason and act while staying within defined guardrails. They have incredible potential to scale critical areas like employee support services, case management, personnel life cycle transformation, software development and testing, acquisition management.

But to gain and maintain operational advantage over adversaries using these cutting-edge technologies, organizations across the DoD and IC require an order-of-magnitude increase in their adoption of commercial technologies to bring ‌innovation to the mission and maintain decision advantages.

Bill Pessin is senior vice president and general manager of Salesforce National Security.

